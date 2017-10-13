As dollar has remained under pressure after breaking below this week’s low at 111.99, adding credence to our bearishness and signaling the fall from 113.44 top is still in progress, hence downside bias remains for this move to extend weakness to 111.70 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: bearish breakout underway - October 13, 2017
- Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY – Hold short entered at 112.25 - October 13, 2017
- Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY – Hold short entered at 112.25 - October 13, 2017