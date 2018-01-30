Trading an asset class that is trending is the best way to make money. However, at times, range trading can also be a good option to explore, especially if the range is large. The best way to trade a range is to buy at the supports when it is oversold and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Trade Recommendation: USD/JPY - January 30, 2018
- USD/JPY: poised to challenge 108.30, lose another 100 pips - January 30, 2018
- USD/JPY: Downward pressure - January 30, 2018