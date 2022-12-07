Lower Treasury yields put pressure on the U.S. dollar. USD/CAD rebounded towards 1.3650 amid a strong sell-off in the oil markets. AUD/USD moved closer to the 0.6750 level. U.S. dollar is losing …
