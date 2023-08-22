The US dollar’s rally looks tired against some of its peers ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium beginning Thursday. What is the outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups - August 21, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pair extends winning streak to trade around peak at 186.77 - August 21, 2023
- USD/JPY consolidated its recent gain near the 146.30 area, All eyes are on Japanese CPI, Jackson Hole - August 21, 2023