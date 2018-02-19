“In terms of the JPY, we now pencil in a stronger Japanese currency in the near term on the back of the combination of portfolio flows, choppy market conditions and stretched short speculative JPY positioning.” Danske Bank, February, 19. Governor Kuroda …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY long term technical analysis February 2018 - February 19, 2018
- US Dollar To Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Exchange Rate Slides To A 15-Month Low – Where Next? - February 19, 2018
- USD/JPY pushing higher heading into European trading - February 19, 2018