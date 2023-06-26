The recent depreciation of the Yen has been attributed to a policy gap between the accommodative Bank of Japan (BoJ) and foreign central banks, which are following a more aggressive monetary policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- US Dollar To Yen Rate Outlook: “JPY Shorts Increasingly Dangerous Proposition Here” - June 26, 2023
- Currency market: USD/JPY, exchange rate indices and intervention - June 26, 2023
- USD/JPY keeps targeting the 144.00 region – UOB - June 26, 2023