GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2150 in the European morning. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD awaits catalyst - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Japan’s Government Picks Odea as Next BOJ Chief Ahead of US CPI Data - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY tracks downbeat yields, hawkish BoJ concerns near 132.00, focus on US inflation - February 14, 2023