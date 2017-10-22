USD broadly higher; USD/JPY above 114

Pretty much across the board USD strength as Tokyo get well and truly underway and Singapore & Hong Kong entering for the week. Yen seeing some weakness after Abe’s win – more of the same expected from the BOJ and the focus back on developments in the US also.
