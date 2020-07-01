Statistics Canada releases Gross Domestic Product data for April today. It is expected to be ugly. Canada’s economic growth is expected to have shrunk 13%, m/m, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaits GDP Data - June 30, 2020
- USD/JPY battles 108.00 to refresh three-week high amid mixed catalysts - June 30, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: More Bullish on Strong USD - June 30, 2020