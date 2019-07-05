AUD/USD popped on reports of the government’s tax cut plans, but they weren’t sustained. USD/JPY flatlined in Asia and then rallied in Europe on the back of broad US dollar demand ahead of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Employment Data
AUD/USD popped on reports of the government’s tax cut plans, but they weren’t sustained. USD/JPY flatlined in Asia and then rallied in Europe on the back of broad US dollar demand ahead of the …