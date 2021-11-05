USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Slumps Ahead of Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar added to losses in an uneventful overnight session. USD/CAD climbed from $1.2380 on Wednesday morning to $1.2478 in early Toronto trading today ahead of the U.S. and Canadian …
