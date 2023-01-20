Canadian retail sales data on tap – Chinese Lunar New Year holidays begin Sunday. – US dollar opens on mixed note, JPY and CHF underperform. USDCAD snapshot: open 1.3463-67, overnight range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD . CAD – Canadian dollar steady - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY holds to weekly gains near 130.00, high volatility to persist - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY set to decline toward 125 over the coming months – Danske Bank - January 20, 2023