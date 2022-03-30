USD/CAD drops below 1.2500 amid weaker USD, higher WTI prices

USD/CAD remains weighed down by rebounding oil prices and a weaker US dollar. WTI price advances on fading Russia-Ukraine optimism on ceasefire. 1.2467 support appears at risk amid a sell-off in the …
