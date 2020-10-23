Ireland´s Coveney expressed more optimism. UK retail sales beat estimates while PMIs were mixed. USD/JPY remains below former support-turned-hurdle at 104.94, as Japan’s CPI slipped for the second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD likely to continue to find it difficult to break below 1.3000 – MUFG - October 23, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – USD Continues to Build Attempt at a Base - October 23, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish flag pattern spotted on hourly charts - October 23, 2020