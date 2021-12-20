USD/CAD closes at 1.2894, highest since last December 22. WTI falls 2.1%, global risk sentiment plays to the US dollar. Canadian inflation at 4.7% for the second month. Fed comments on Friday about a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: A March hike? The Fed is serious about inflation - December 19, 2021
- USD/JPY: Pair Could Break Through Resistance - December 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Trades Below Key Resistance Zone - December 19, 2021