Safe haven products outperformed on Friday, and while the euro isn’t always in that group, the worsening trade war between the US and China made it the third-best performer after the franc and yen and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Latest drop exposes 2016 low below 100.00 [Video] - August 26, 2019
- USD/CHF and USD/JPY plummet as investors flee to safety - August 26, 2019
- Weeky Technical Outlook on Major – USD/JPY - August 26, 2019