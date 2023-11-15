US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed a lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, with the annual rate easing at 3.2%, falling short of 3.3% as anticipated. US Core CPI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF drops below 0.8900 on downbeat US inflation data, focus shifts to PPI - November 14, 2023
- NZD/USD hits fresh one-month top near 0.6015 area, reacts little to Chinese macro data - November 14, 2023
- JPY Weakens Amid Risk-on Sentiment - November 14, 2023