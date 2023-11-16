USD/CHF attempts to rebound from the two-month lows, halting a four-day losing streak. The pair trades slightly higher around 0.8890 during the Asian session on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF rebounds from the two-month lows amid Fed uncertainty, trades near 0.8900 - November 16, 2023
- Japan Tertiary Industry Index - November 15, 2023
- USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD Forecast: USD Stability, AUD Gains, and NZD Awaits Direction - November 15, 2023