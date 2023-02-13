The US Dollar keeps the upper hand on US-China geopolitical woes and pre-US CPI anxiety. The USD/JPY pair is hovering near its day high around 132.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee slides to 82.80 as markets brace for US inflation - February 13, 2023
- USD/JPY attempts to refresh four-day high above 132.00 as US Inflation hogs limelight - February 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting To Earn More - February 11, 2023