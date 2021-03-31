USD/JPY gathers pace for a break above 111.00 amid favorable technical setup. Higher T-yields, Japanese FY-end flows continue to cheer USD/JPY bulls. All eyes on the yields and Biden’s infrastructure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY: 111.00 tested amid Japan’s FY-end flows, higher yields and bullish technicals - March 31, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ tankan may be old news as USD/JPY surges - March 31, 2021
- USD/JPY refreshes one-year high above 110.00 as US dollar stays firm - March 30, 2021