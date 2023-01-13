Peak of 2015 near 125.85/124.00 could be the next significant support zone.” “The channel at 134/134.80 should cap short-term upside.” See: USD/JPY looks set to challenge the 126.50 mark – ING …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: 125.85/124.00 could be next significant support zone – SocGen - January 13, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Larger downtrend to resume after taking out key supports - January 13, 2023
- USD/JPY: Top end of 120.00-135.00 Q1 target range to hold – Credit Suisse - January 13, 2023