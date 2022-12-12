It is assumed that a bearish double zigzag of the primary degree may form in the market. It is possible that the actionary wave and the intervening wave have been completed to date. Thus, in the near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: 131.35 likely to complete double zigzag pattern - December 12, 2022
- USD/JPY Rangebound with US Data Likely to Provide Near-Term Direction - December 12, 2022
- USD/JPY: Risks skewed to the upside – OCBC - December 12, 2022