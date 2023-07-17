USD/JPY has reversed sharply from 145. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. It looks like investor positioning for a possible Bank of Japan policy tweak (28 July) and the softer US inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: 145 could now prove a solid cap – ING - July 17, 2023
- FX Update: A broader next round of JPY strength? - July 17, 2023
- USD/JPY to find a floor at key support of 137.51/06 – Credit Suisse - July 17, 2023