The big area of focus for USD /JPY is the 100.00 level. This price came into play in the summer of 2016, helping to set the lows. A downside break of this area on the chart opens the door to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC? - December 31, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look Soft - December 31, 2020
- USD/JPY ignores mild risk on as DXY refreshes 32-month low, bears attack 103.00 - December 31, 2020