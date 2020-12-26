And inflation will run towards the central bank target much faster than in Japan, which has been incapable of defeating deflation for decades. Still, 2021 won’t be the year of the comeback. It will be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY: 98.95 as a potential bearish target for 2021 - December 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Correction Still Weak - December 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Building Support Base or Pausing Before Next Plunge? - December 25, 2020