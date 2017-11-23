Analysts at Nomura explained with the Fed minutes, BOJ exit policy, OPEC and Scandies USD/JPY, has been the big mover in the G10 space this week, approaching the mid-September levels of 111. “News flow in the US has not been particularly negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY a big mover this week – Nomura - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY comatose above 111 amid thin holiday trading - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY camotose above 111 amid thin holiday trading - November 23, 2017