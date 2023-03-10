However, economists at MUFG Bank expect the pair to turn back lower. “There had been a small degree of speculation that Kuroda could make further changes to YCC given the continued dysfunctional JGB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: A bigger retracement could be on the horizon – MUFG - March 10, 2023
- USD/JPY falls to test daily lows near 135.80 after NFP - March 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Strong bout of US data could re-open a move to 140 – TDS - March 10, 2023