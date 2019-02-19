USD/JPY has started out the Tokyo session pretty much where it left off yesterday, considering the US has been out on President’s day and there has been little subsequent action since the Europeans pa…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: A slow start in Tokyo, but plenty of action to come - February 18, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: consolidating in thin holiday’s trading - February 18, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar finding support - February 18, 2019