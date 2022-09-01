Today it is traded close to its highest level above 139 so a technical correction could be expected towards the level of 137. Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: A technical correction could be expected towards the level of 137 - September 1, 2022
- USD/JPY faces a potential move beyond 140.00 – UOB - September 1, 2022
- USD/JPY eases from 24-year peak, still well bid around 139.35-139.40 area - September 1, 2022