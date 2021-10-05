USD/JPY accelerates its recovery to hit session highs at 111.50 area

The dollar bounces up from 110.80 to approach multi-month highs at 112.05. The greenback appreciates moderately with all eyes on Friday’s NFP data. USD/JPY remains biased higher while above 110.83/75 …
