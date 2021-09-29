The dollar accelerates above 111.65 and reaches levels past 112.00. Above 112.23/50, the USD/JPY might reach 114.55 – Commerzbank. The US dollar accelerated its uptrend against the Japanese yen during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY accelerates past 111.65 to hit levels above 112.00 - September 29, 2021
- USD/JPY jumps approaching 112.00 as USD rally accelerates - September 29, 2021
- Japan poised to swear in a new PM as GBP/JPY approaches key support - September 29, 2021