USD/JPY drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a fresh multi-month low. Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD and exert some pressure. Speculations for another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY accelerates the downfall to 128.00 mark, hits its lowest level since late May - January 13, 2023
- USD/JPY: BoJ’s tweak to glamourize the Yen – Rabobank - January 13, 2023
- Japanese Yen’s Rising Sun Draws Sellers in GBP/JPY and Buyers in USD/JPY - January 13, 2023