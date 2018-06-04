The US Dollar Index recovers above 94 in the NA session. USD/JPY turns positive on the day. 10-year US T-bond yields up nearly 1%. The USD/JPY pair, which was able to close the previous week flat after a decisive recovery in the second half of the week …
USD/JPY advances to 109.70 as USD gathers strength on upbeat data
