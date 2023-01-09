USD/JPY is aiming to shift its auction below 132.00 after further sell-off in the US Dollar Index. Fed Evans supports raising the policy rate by 25 basis points at the Fed’s next gathering. Japan’s PM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY aims to shift auction below 132.00 amid US slowdown fears escalate - January 8, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues To Recover Against Yen - January 6, 2023
- Is this USD/JPY bounce for real? Unlikely, says Elliott Waves theory - January 6, 2023