USD/JPY is eyeing 134.50 as BoJ Ueda has reiterated the need for keeping monetary policy expansionary. BoJ Ueda believes that Japan’s inflation will peak sooner amid various catalysts. March’s US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY aims to surpass 134.50 as BoJ Ueda warns Japan CPI peaking sooner - April 24, 2023
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Brace for a volatile action ahead of Australian Inflation - April 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a discount - April 23, 2023