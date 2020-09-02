USD/JPY: An unexpected break above 106.25 targets 106.50

An unexpected break higher targets 106.50/60. Below 105.50 risks a retest of very minor support at recent lows at 105.20/10. Be ready to sell a break below 105.00 targeting 104.75/70, 104.35/30 & the …
