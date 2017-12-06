USD/JPY Analysis: 50% Fibonacci Retracement, Yield Curve Capping Advances

US yield curve depressed, caps upside Resistance at 113.00 a tough nut to crack Awaiting US Non-Farm Payrolls data On the back of an impulsive 3-week long selling wave in Nov, the pair found a temporary bottom just ahead of 111.00 at the end of Nov, before …
