USD/JPY analysis: bearing well with disappointing Fed Minutes

FOMC’s Meeting Minutes more dovish than expected. Yields barely retreat, while stocks jumped higher, keeping the USD/JPY near its daily highs. The USD/JPY pair extended its advance up to 107.89 early Wednesday, spending the rest of the day consolidating …
