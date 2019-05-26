EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY analysis: bearish, aiming to test the 108.60 price zone
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with …