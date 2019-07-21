EUR/USD Forecast: central banks’ arm wrestling keeping investors clueless, ECB next The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Analysis: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
EUR/USD Forecast: central banks’ arm wrestling keeping investors clueless, ECB next The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US …