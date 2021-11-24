A combination of factors pushed USD/JPY to a fresh multi-year top on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD. COVID-19 jitters underpinned the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bearish wedge in the making amid negative RSI divergence - November 24, 2021
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Crucial for AUD bulls to reclaim the 84.00 level - November 23, 2021
- NZD/JPY bounces at 50DMA, reclaims 80.00 level ahead of RBNZ policy announcement - November 23, 2021