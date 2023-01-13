The USD/JPY pair enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow band near its lowest level since early June touched during the Asian session on Friday. A modest uptick in the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bears could aim to challenge 61.8% Fibo. level, around 128.00 mark - January 13, 2023
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY finds immediate cushion around 129.00 as risk-on profile eases - January 12, 2023