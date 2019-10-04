US Nonfarm Payroll report seen at 145K in September, following 130K in August. Fears of a US economic downturn persists, dollar at risk of falling further. USD/JPY below the neckline of a double top …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bears in control, not willing to risk ahead of NFP - October 4, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: Consolidated at 106.80 - October 4, 2019
- USD/JPY: sellers are on the brink of really taking control [Video] - October 4, 2019