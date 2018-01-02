USD/JPY once again bounced from the 112.00 critical support. US Treasury yields reversed a 5-day decline, but USD/JPY was unable to follow-through. The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 112.05 before bouncing some, ending anyway in the red for a third …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: bears in full control, but 112.00 holding for now - January 2, 2018
- USD/JPY: A Sell On Rallies Into 113.50-114 – Nordea - January 2, 2018
- Bond slump breathing life back into USD/JPY - January 2, 2018