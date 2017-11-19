Stocks and bond-yields leading the way higher for the JPY. Scarce Japanese macroeconomic calendar this week. The USD/JPY plunged on Friday to close the week at 112.08, its lowest settlement since October 16th, despite US housing data released on Friday was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: break through 111.50 exposes the 100.00 price zone - November 19, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Holiday-Shortened Week Likely to Limit Volume, Trading Range - November 19, 2017
- USD/JPY Forex Signal - November 19, 2017