Yen gains in thin trading on softer equities, yields. US data ahead could do little to change the USD bearish trend. The USD/JPY pair is breaking lower in thin Monday trading, challenging the 111.00 level for the first time since last September. Broad …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: breaking lower, fresh 2-month lows - November 27, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short Squeeze, Concerns Over Future U.S. Rate Hikes Driving Yen Higher - November 27, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/JPY Trade Idea - November 27, 2017