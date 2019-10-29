USD/JPY Analysis: Bullish case paused but in place

The US Dollar is on the back foot after the CB Consumer Confidence missed with 125.9 points. The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to …
