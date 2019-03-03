Japan manufacturing activity fell into contraction territory printing its lowest in 32 months. US Treasury yields jumped to a 1-month high, underpinning USD/JPY. The USD/JPY pair surged to a fresh 5-m…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY analysis: bullish momentum to increase once above 112.20
Japan manufacturing activity fell into contraction territory printing its lowest in 32 months. US Treasury yields jumped to a 1-month high, underpinning USD/JPY. The USD/JPY pair surged to a fresh 5-m…