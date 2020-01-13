GBP/USD is extending its downfall below 1.30, the lowest in 2020, after GDP badly disappointed with -0.3%. Moreover, the Bank of England is hinting of a rate cut. USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: consolidates at 109.60 - January 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Hits 8-month tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 110.00 handle - January 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Mounting bullish pressure, 110.00 at risk - January 13, 2020