The Bank of Japan will have a monetary policy meeting this week. US equities and government yields closed Friday with gains, keeping the pair afloat. USD/JPY has chances to extend its advance to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Consolidating at October highs, bullish - October 27, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Short-term bearish but 0.6770 critical - October 27, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Does Nothing Against Japanese Yen Into The Weekend - October 26, 2019